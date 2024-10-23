Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.