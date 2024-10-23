Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $441,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $201.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $187.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.