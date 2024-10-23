FY2026 Earnings Forecast for WFG Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

NYSE:WFG opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $102.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $52,645,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535,708 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 279,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,370,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

