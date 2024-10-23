Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.24. 28,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 53,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Allbirds Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $1.20. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,432. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,742 shares of company stock valued at $68,404. Company insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allbirds stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 129,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Allbirds as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

