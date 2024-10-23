Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $151.51. Approximately 1,036,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,673,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $277.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.