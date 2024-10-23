NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.62 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.62 billion and $206.26 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00006944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,216,626,583 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,075,974 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,216,533,824 with 1,215,982,498 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.64196222 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $226,151,879.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

