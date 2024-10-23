Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($1.84). The firm had revenue of C$48.68 million during the quarter.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
