EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Quince Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Charles S. Ryan purchased 48,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 122,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,599.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,887 shares of company stock worth $105,609. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

