EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Upgrades Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) to Strong-Buy

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QNCX opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Quince Therapeutics
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Quince Therapeutics
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Short Sellers Eye Palantir: Should You Buy the Dip?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is This NVIDIA Backed Robotics Stock a Buy As It Nears Expansion?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Bet on These 3 High-Yield Stocks as Natural Gas Demand Grows
Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.