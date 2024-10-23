Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 105,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the second quarter valued at $546,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.