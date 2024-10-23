Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after buying an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after buying an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after buying an additional 288,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,960,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

