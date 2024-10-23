Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after acquiring an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 800,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,023,000 after buying an additional 634,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.