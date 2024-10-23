Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 58,465 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 131,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 52,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,178,000 after buying an additional 173,144 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

