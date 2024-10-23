ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.89 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 23rd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $5,005.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,422.55 or 1.00020450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006508 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09442649 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,246.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.