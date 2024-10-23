Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 23,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $1,946,115.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,225.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 10,158 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $826,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,570.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,725 shares of company stock worth $4,690,053. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Enova International by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Enova International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

