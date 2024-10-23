Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PFO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile



Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

