Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2024

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DMO opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (NYSE:DMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.