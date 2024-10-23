Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DMO opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

