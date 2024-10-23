Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 5,005 Shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $370.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

