Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Announces Dividend of GBX 85

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Games Workshop Group stock opened at £119.80 ($155.54) on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,860 ($115.04) and a 12 month high of £121.40 ($157.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is £107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £102.65. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £101.28 ($131.50) per share, with a total value of £245,705.28 ($319,014.91). In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue bought 2,426 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.28 ($131.50) per share, with a total value of £245,705.28 ($319,014.91). Also, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £105.26 ($136.67) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,543.21). 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

