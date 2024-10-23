Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $422.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sierra Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $85,814.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,729.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $85,814.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,729.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,736. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,366 shares of company stock worth $1,370,158. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.