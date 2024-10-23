JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

JFE Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

