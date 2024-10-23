Scout24 (ETR:G24) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €80.80 ($87.83) and last traded at €80.60 ($87.61), with a volume of 66381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €80.50 ($87.50).

Scout24 Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Scout24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.