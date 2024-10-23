Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 70524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

