Insider Buying: Petratherm Limited (ASX:PTR) Insider Acquires 312,429 Shares of Stock

Petratherm Limited (ASX:PTR – Get Free Report) insider Donald Stephens acquired 312,429 shares of Petratherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,935.02 ($7,290.01).

Petratherm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. It explores for gold, copper, iron-oxide, and rare earth minerals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Norwood, Australia.

