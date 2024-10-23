Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $67,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.38. 627,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $131.77. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.