Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSE IPG opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

