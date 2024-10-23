Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE IPG opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.
Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
