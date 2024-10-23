Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it is slated to host its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024. This event will run concurrently with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation.

Get alerts:

During the Investor Meeting, presentations concerning Liberty Media are projected to kick off at around 9:30 am E.T., with presentations for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Qurate Retail, Inc., and Liberty Broadband Corporation expected to commence at approximately 1:00 pm E.T. Attendees can anticipate discussions centered on the financial performance and future prospects of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, along with key forward-looking matters.

The company submitted this Current Report on Form 8-K and an accompanying press release as Exhibit 99.1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission in adherence to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, meeting the public disclosure criteria of Regulation FD. It’s important to note that this filing shall not be considered “filed” for any purpose beyond regulatory compliance.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, the company shared details of the attached Exhibits, which include the Press Release dated October 21, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1), and the Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL (Exhibit 104).

As per regulatory requirements, the report was signed on behalf of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. on October 22, 2024, by Wade Haufschild, the Senior Vice President of the company.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Liberty TripAdvisor’s 8K filing here.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Featured Articles