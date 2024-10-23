DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €38.78 ($42.15) and last traded at €38.78 ($42.15). 105,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.50 ($41.85).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.53 and a 200 day moving average of €36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.