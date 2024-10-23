Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $27.74 Million Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 2.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $27,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,849. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $951.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.2507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

