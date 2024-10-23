NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9,430.22. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9,353.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,360.43. NVR has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

