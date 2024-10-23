Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 784 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Boeing by 15.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 92.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 3.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.71. 5,292,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

