Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 336,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $92.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

