Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

CVX stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

