Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after buying an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 456,324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 587,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

