Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $115.27 and last traded at $115.32. 941,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,273,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.