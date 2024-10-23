Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Price Performance

Shares of CVE:MTA opened at C$5.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$499.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.16. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$5.62.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 million. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 150.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander Molyneux acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Insiders have bought 29,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,863 in the last 90 days. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

