Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Raised to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HCHDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 3.9 %

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.93 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

