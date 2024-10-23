Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:PHI opened at GBX 581.50 ($7.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 584.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,926.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 508 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 666 ($8.65).

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

