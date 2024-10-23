Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
