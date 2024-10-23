Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Stock Up 3.4 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $91.67.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFBC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFBC

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.