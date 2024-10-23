Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share.
Preferred Bank Stock Up 3.4 %
Preferred Bank stock opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $91.67.
Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
