Ndwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ndwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cisco: Why Analysts Are Targeting 35% Gains by Christmas
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.