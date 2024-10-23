Ndwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ndwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.