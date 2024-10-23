Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

