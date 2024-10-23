SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $238,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

