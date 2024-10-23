Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

