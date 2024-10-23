Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

