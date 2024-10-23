What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for RCUS Q3 Earnings?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI upgraded Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 186,898 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.