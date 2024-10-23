Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 4.0% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.