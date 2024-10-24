aelf Price Reaches $0.37 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $270.08 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000536 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,836,787 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.