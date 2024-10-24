Analyzing H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

24.6% of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.48 5.42 Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 8.01 $155.48 million $0.96 18.85

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.86% 2.96%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats H&R Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties. The Corporation is the sole managing member of the OP. The membership units not owned by the Corporation are referred to as OP Units or non-controlling interests. As the Corporation conducts substantially all of its operations through the OP, it is structured as what is referred to as an umbrella partnership real estate investment trust (UPREIT). The Corporation’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BNL.

