Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,039,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 332,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
