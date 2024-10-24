Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIOGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 2,039,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 514% from the average session volume of 332,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Lion One Metals Company Profile



Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

