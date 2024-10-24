iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.72. 154,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 247,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.